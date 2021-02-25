RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews in La Vergne are switching from salting the roads, to patching the potholes.
City officials say 500 tons of salt was spread on major roads during the winter storms last week.
Since Tuesday, they say they've been focusing on potholes that are now all across town.
Residents are asked to notify the street department if they see a pothole by calling (615) 793-9891 or by reporting it on the City’s “Report a Concern” tracker by clicking here.
They ask to be as specific as possible when filling out the form and you can also provide a picture.
