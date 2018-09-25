LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Police in La Vergne are asking for your help tracking down a theft suspect.
The person in the photos allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Kroger in Nashville on Aug. 3.
Authorities have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about the suspect or their vehicle is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.
