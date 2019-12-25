LA VERGNE (WSMV) - La Vergne Police had a busy night on Christmas Eve stopping a could-be Christmas thief in their tracks.
In the evening hours on December 24, La Vergne Police conducted a traffic stop after a speeding vehicle went by officers on patrol.
The suspect, identified as The Grinch, was taken into custody on an open warrant from Whoville.
The Grinch took to Facebook to tell about the incident saying, "They had no choice but to take me in."
According to the post, The Grinch was released after "some back and forth between Santa Cop and the officials in Whoville" and continued on to say, "it was determined that I was to be released with all charges dropped"
After being released, The Grinch spoke about going home for Christmas to visit old friends, but would be returning soon because La Vergne is now home.
The post continued and spoke highly of the community saying, "La Vergne, you have changed me. You have humbled me. Your kindness, acceptance and your generosity have changed lives this Christmas season."
The Grinch also let people know that LPD was doing their jobs and to not be mad at them over this incident, saying also that he was treated well while he was in their custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.