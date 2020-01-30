LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police have sworn in their newest recruit on Thursday evening and she is eager to get started.
K-9 Officer Bora was sworn in Thursday evening with the help of her handler, Officer Larry Holladay after starting with the police force back on January 15.
Bora is a year and a half old Dutch Shepard.
She is the first female dog and second of her breed in the department's history.
Bora is part of the Crime Suppression Unit and is trained in drug detection and patrol work which includes tracking and apprehension just like the other K-9's in the department, Mike and Sjaak (pronounced: Jacques).
Officer Holladay says that Bora has a lot of puppy left in her, but when it is time to work, she is ready to go.
Officer Holladay was selected as the handler after applying and going through a physical agility test and interview process.
