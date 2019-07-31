LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in La Vergne are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday afternoon leaving her home in the Lake Forest subdivision on foot.
Family members say that Gretta Kate Potts was wearing a yellow and white crop top, black jeans, flip flops, and carrying a cheetah print Kate Spade backpack.
"She has no food, no money, no phone, and no family or friends in the area," said her sister Brooklyn Tipton in a Facebook post.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Gretta had not been found and nobody had seen or heard from her since she left home. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
"We are exhausting all efforts and outlets trying to find Gretta," said Tipton, "As time passes the situation is making us more scared for Gretta's safety."
La Vergne Police Department confirms with News4 that officers are investigating Potts' disappearance and that she is being considered a runaway.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gretta Potts, you're asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.
