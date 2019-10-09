18-year-old Deonte' Moore

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Rutherford County are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest involving a deadly shooting Tuesday. 

Officials say a 17-year-old was shot in his driveway in the 100 block of Center Street around 8:20 p.m. He was taken to Stone Crest Hospital where he was succumbed to his injuries. After the shooting, a mid-size light colored SUV was seen leaving the area.

Investigators say 18-year-old Deonte' Moore, of La Vergne, has been identified as a person of interest. 

If anyone knows of his whereabouts or can provide any information regarding this incident, they're urged to call La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867 (STOP).

