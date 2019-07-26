NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A police pursuit by La Vergne officers ended with a crash near Cane Ridge High School in Davidson County.
The chase began in Rutherford County by La Vergne officers. It was not clear why there was a pursuit.
The pursuit traveled onto Old Hickory Boulevard in Antioch and ended when the suspect crashed into another car near Cane Ridge High School.
La Vergne Police said no officers were injured in the pursuit and deferred questions to Metro Police regarding the crash at the school.
