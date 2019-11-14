LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday marks 12 years since La Vergne Police Sgt. Bob Hayes found the bones of a woman in the woods.
Originally, he was out looking for a car belonging to another missing woman.
"It's a shock. It's something that stays with you," Hayes said.
He continues to stay on the case.
Police don't know who the woman is, but said someone killed her.
"We want to get her identified so we can help bring closure to this family," Hayes said.
Investigators have gone through more than 100 tips over the years, but nothing has panned out. That's why they're reaching out to the community.
News4 spoke with Dianna Andrews who lives near Hollandale Road where the remains were found.
She learned about the case on Thursday.
"That's scary that that's in your backyard. I mean that really makes you wonder who your neighbors are," Andrews said.
An Avon bracelet with pictures of cats may be key. The company made it for only a couple of years and then discontinued it.
"This is exactly what the bracelet looks like that was found near the remains," Hayes said.
By keeping the woman's story out there, police might get one step closer to cracking the case.
"The more people talk about it, the more people see it, the better our chances are of getting her identified are," Hayes said.
Hayes said he's not giving up on the case.
The woman was around 30 to 45 years old and was about 5'5" to 5'6."
If you have any information that could help, contact Sgt. Hayes at (615) 287-8626 or bhayes@lavergnetn.gov.
You can also reach out to FBI ViCAP at (800) 634-4097 or vicap@fbi.gov.
