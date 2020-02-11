A La Vergne police officer is recovering after her car slid under a semi early Tuesday morning.
Chief Mike Walker and the rest of the officers at the department said they are feeling thankful that Officer Felicia Altheide and her toddler are going to be okay.
“The car probably says a lot when you see it,” said Chief Walker. A tractor trailer pulled and she ran under the trailer.”
It left her car completely crushed.
Police said it happened along Murfreesboro Road near Florence Road.
Officer Altheide toddler son was safely restrained in his car seat.
Chief Walker said she does have some injuries to her head and hands, but she’s going to be okay.
“It will take a while for her to heal, but we’re thankful that she will heal and we will get her back.”
He said the department is like a family.
“We feel very blessed. We’ve said our thank yous many times.”
