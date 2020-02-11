MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A La Vergne police officer was injured Tuesday morning after being involved in a wreck on her way to work.
Police said Felicia Altheide, a field training officer, was on her way to work on Murfreeboro Road with her little boy in her personal vehicle. A tractor-trailer pulled out onto Murfreesboro Road near Florence Road and her vehicle ran under the trailer.
Altheide was transported to StoneCrest Medical Center with cuts and scrapes, a head injury and injuries to a hand. Her son was not injured because he was properly restrained in a child restraint device in the back seat.
