LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in searching for two black males who they say approached a victim at an ATM on Waldron Road with a gun, assaulted them, and stole their property.
Description of the suspects and their vehicle are vague. The two suspects are described as black males in their teens to early-to-mid 20s. They were last seen leaving the scene in a red vehicle.
Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, if you have any information regarding the suspects you're asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.