La Vergne Suspect 12-12-18

Police believe the man pictured is one of the suspects.

 La Vergne Police Department

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in searching for two black males who they say approached a victim at an ATM on Waldron Road with a gun, assaulted them, and stole their property.

Description of the suspects and their vehicle are vague. The two suspects are described as black males in their teens to early-to-mid 20s. They were last seen leaving the scene in a red vehicle.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, if you have any information regarding the suspects you're asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.