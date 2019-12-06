LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A young man is fighting for his life after he was shot while driving a car. A nearby mother came to his rescue.
La Vergne police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.
Police are respond to a shooting where one person was shot at Cullen Drive and Nathanael Drive. The victim is being life flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital from StoneCrest Hospital. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area.— La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) December 6, 2019
It happened at Cullen Drive and Nathanael Drive at the Cottages of Lake Forest before 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
The victim was Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center from StoneCrest Hospital.
The victim has been identified as a juvenile male. At this time we know the victim was shot while in his vehicle. He then crashed his car a short distance away from the scene.— La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) December 7, 2019
News4 spoke with Brittany Landrey who heard the gun shots and looked outside. She saw a silver car that had crashed into a light pole.
Landrey ran over there, pulled the boy out of the car, and performed CPR until paramedics got there.
"As a parent, you don't think. you just do. So, until the end, I didn't really think, I just knew it was a little boy. To me, it was a little boy a couple years older than my son," Landrey said.
Police said the boy was shot while in a car. That caused him to crash down the road.
Police said they're keeping an eye on the neighborhood as they look for a suspect.
"We're saturating the area and will continue to show a presence securing them that they're going to be safe tonight," Officer David Vega Maymi with the La Vergne Police Department said.
Other neighbors like Nick Aslinger heard the shots too. He was sitting in the living room with his baby.
"My first instinct was to make sure I grabbed him and took proper precautions to make sure everything was safe," Aslinger said.
Police are working to figure out what led to the shooting.
For Landrey, she's having a hard time processing what she saw.
"I don't think you can. Not with a little kid. Not with a baby," Landrey said.
There was a passenger in the car. He gave police a description of who he said shot the driver.
Police are looking for a man between 20 to 25 years old who was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.
Investigators are also working to figure out if the suspect drove off or ran away from the scene.
