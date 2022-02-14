Missing teen La Vergne

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV)- La Vergne Police are looking for a missing juvenile.

According to Police, Lindsay Johnson was last seen on Dec. 15. Police say that she has a history with the LA Vergne Police Department of running away.

Police say that Johnson is 5’1’’ has blue eyes, brown hair, and weighs 110lbs. They believe that she could still be in Rutherford County and that she may have received a tattoo that says "You are my sunshine."

Missing person tattoo
Missing juvenile La Vergne

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police at 615-793-7744.

