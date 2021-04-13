LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help identifying the individuals who stole multiple weapons from a store.
La Vergne police said at least 3 people were involved in the theft that took place at Specialty Arms on Old Nashville Highway on Monday around 5 p.m.
The subject entered the store grabbing multiple weapons before running out and fleeing the scene in a dark blue or black newer model Chevy Malibu.
The La Vergne Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact their department at 615-793-7744 or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.
