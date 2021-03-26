LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Officer Zachary Benedetti is at Vanderbilt Medical Center after crashing head-on into another driver earlier tonight. This happened on Waldron Rd near Industrial Boulevard.
He was responding to an emergency call with his lights and sirens when he crashed into another vehicle head-on. Police say that Officer Benedetti has serious injuries.
The passengers in the other vehicle were taken to Stone Crest Hospital and are in stable condition. The crash is under investigation.
