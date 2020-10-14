La Vergne, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study has been released naming the City of La Vergne as the 'Hardest Working City' in the state of Tennessee.
This study, conducted by Zippia, ranked a little less than 4,000 cities and calculated the average hours worked, average commute time, workers per household, and labor force participation rate.
All dad was collected as part of the most recent ACS Census survey.
La Vergne residents reportedly average 42 hours worked every week and commute an average of 16 minutes.
