LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A La Vergne man is behind bars after being charged with solicitation of a minor.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 TBI agents obtained information about a man who was engaged in sexually illicit conversations on an online platform. That man was later identified as 30-year-old Kyle Rawson of La Vergne.
On Thursday, Oct. 10 Rawson was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.
Rawson was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
