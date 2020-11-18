LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - Sjaak, who was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday has died on Thursday night.
“Our hearts are broken,” Interim Chief Chip Davis said in a statement on Thursday. “Our K9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss.”
Sjaak was shot three times after a man opened fire on Officer Justin Darby while he was driving on Murfreesboro Road.
Sjaak was a Belgian Malinois who had been with the department since 2014.
The TBI is the investigating agency and all updates regarding the incident will be disseminated through that agency.
Police said they are working on final arrangements for Sjaak.
