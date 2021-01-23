La Vergne implements 'No Knock List'

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Residents in La Vergne can now keep solicitors off their property.
On Friday, the city implemented a "no-knock" ordinance.
Residents, who sign up for the ordinance, will prevent commercial solicitors from visiting their homes. The ordinance approved in November also requires commercial solicitors to obtain a permit and ID badge before going door-to-door.
Once a homeowner can display a "No Solicitation" sticker or sign on their property.
"I'm glad to see the board could come together to provide residents at home an option not to be solicited by door-to-door salespeople that provides enforcement penalties," Mayor Jason Cole said in a release on Friday.
All commercial soliciting companies must get a permit for $250 and is good for up to a year. The ID badge requirement for every solicitor going door-to-door costs $75 each.
The City Administrator's office handles all permits during regular business hours.
To report a violation of the ordinance, call the non-emergency police number, 615-793-7744.
To fill out the registration or learn more about the ordinance, click here.
