LA VERGNE (WSMV) - The La Vergne Fire Department is working with LifePoint Church to make sure children are still receiving free breakfast and lunch while schools are closed.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 16th, the two organizations will be handing out breakfast and lunch to families and children who receive free/reduced meals at school.
If you need this assistance, you're asked to call one of the following La Vergne Fire Department Fire Stations:
- 615-793-6223
- 615-793-9115
- 616-287-8743
Make sure to provide your name, address, number of children, and age of children. Due to coronavirus concerns, volunteers will make sure to have limited contact with these families.
Fire officials are asking for the public to bear with them as they make emergency calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.