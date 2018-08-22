SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) The La Vergne community is saying goodbye to their fire chief and good friend.
The funeral for Fire Chief Rick McCormick was held Wednesday morning.
McCormick died unexpectedly last week during a knee replacement surgery at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
"Ricky was a passionate person who loved his city and his fire department. That love was equally returned by everyone in La Vergne, and he is going to be deeply missed," said Mayor Dennis Waldron in a previous statement.
The community packed the Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna to pay their final respects.
The 49-year-old chief had been with the fire department for 31 years.
McCormick was sworn in as the city's fire chief in 2013 when the city purchased the private fire department. He previously served as the assistant fire chief and the city's emergency services coordinator.
My heart aches for the city of La Vergne and the family of Rick McCormick. Thank you for letting us share your powerful story. @WSMV @LaVergne37086 pic.twitter.com/4W8hGRnM0w— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) August 22, 2018
La Vergne fire department and officers lined up and paying respects after a beautiful ceremony @WSMV @LaVergne37086 pic.twitter.com/T28DVa7NaM— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) August 22, 2018
