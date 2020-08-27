La Vergne City Hall closes for deep cleaning after COVID positive case

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - The La Vergne City Hall is closed to the public on Thursday for a deep cleaning, due to a COVID positive case.
"We are also taking precautions at our other city buildings to ensure the cleanliness and health of our employees. At this time we are still closed to the public," Anne Smith, who is the Public Information Officer for City of La Vergne, said in a statement on Thursday.
City Hall's drive thru will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshop is expected to be held on Thursday night and will be open to the general public with limited seating.
