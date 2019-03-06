La Vergne will be selecting a new vice mayor after the Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to remove Matt Church.
The board hired attorneys who found Church created a toxic environment around City Hall, according to The Daily News Journal.
Church was elected as an alderman in November and was appointed vice mayor by the board.
He will remain an alderman, but the board did ask its attorney and the district attorney to investigate a possible ouster of Church.
