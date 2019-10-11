NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several stores celebrated their grand opening Friday at L&L Market, what was once an old West Nashville warehouse, now turned into a mixed-used development.
Located off of Charlotte Ave. between Sylvan Park and the Nations, you'll find dozens of stores already open that offer shopping, fitness, food, and so much more. "You can come here to go to a fitness class and end up getting some new lashes or getting new hair, getting a new wardrobe and a full belly before you leave." says Amanda Stone, public relations partner of L&L Market and co-owner of A&M Agency.
There are tons of Nashville favorites that are opening additional locations inside L&L Market like Amelia's flower truck, Five Daughters Bakery, and Nama Sushi. As well as brand new, locally-owned shops like Gracie's Milkshake Bar, Marigold Gourmet Popcorn, Daphne Home Decor, and Living with Landyn.
Landyn Hutchinson, a Nashville-based lifestyle blogger, celebrated the grand opening of her brick and mortar store today that drew in people from all over the country. Fans started gathering outside the doors at 4:00 A.M. and lines were wrapped around the outside of the building all afternoon. "It's indescribable, honestly," says Hutchinson. "I feel so lucky and so blessed. I have a tribe of women that go to bat for me all the time."
More stores are opening later this year and into the start of 2020. For a full list of tenants inside L&L Market, click here.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
