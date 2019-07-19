Nestled in between the Nations and Sylvan Park, two of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Nashville, is a new kind of shopping experience in the works: L&L Market.
What was once an old warehouse on Charlotte Avenue, will soon be West Nashville's one-stop-shop for restaurants, shopping and working out. Some of them, your local favorites like Five Daughters Bakery and Amelia's flower shop. Others, brand new retail experiences like boutiques from Nashville-based bloggers Happily Grey and Living with Landyn.
Jon Petty, a commercial leasing agent in Nashville, says this concept is exactly what Nashville has been missing. "You go to other cities where they have these really neat marketplaces where people come and gather. They come multiple times a day," says Petty, "And the tenant mix has a little bit of everything for everybody, and that's what has been missing in Nashville."
The warehouse-turned-retail hub is exactly what residents in West Nashville have been wanting. What used to be an area saturated with chain restaurants and big box stores, is slowly becoming a get-away from downtown for locals.
The owner of L&L Market is Tamay Ozari, who moved to Nashville 40 years ago from his home country in Turkey, says the southern hospitality kept him in Music City. Ozari is using the building that he's owned for 23 years as a way to give back to the people.
"Ever since I've owned this place, I've dreamed about doing something like this," says Ozari. "And after years went by, I realized it's time to give something back to this community."
The building space on Charlotte Avenue was built in the 1920's as a women's pantyhose factory. However, for most of it's existence, it has been a restaurant supply warehouse. When it came time to decide what was next for his property, Ozari said the vision for an open marketplace was time to become reality for Nashville.
"This means a lot for this area," says Amanda Stone, co-owner of A&M Agency, an event and marketing firm in Nashville. "People can come spend the day here and just explore. They can come to one of the destinations and stumble upon one of the new shops or restaurants they've never seen before in other areas of town."
As of mid-July, the only tenant open in L&L Market is CycleBar, but the building is 100% leased. Most of the shops are set to be filled and open by this fall.
For a full list of tenants moving to L&L Market, click here.
