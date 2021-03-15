L&L Market becomes retail success during COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The successful L&L Market narrowly avoided being torn down in place of an apartment complex.
Now home to 28 tenants, the former restaurant equipment building on 38th and Charlotte is a retail treasure. Building owner Tamay Orzini is glad he had a change of heart before the 90-year-old building was torn down.
I borrowed money and decided to save the building and turned it into a market. - L&L Market Owner Tamay Orzini
Orzini came to the United States from Turkey, only knowing one other person, a fellow Turk who was attending Belmont University at the time. Following in his friend's footsteps, he too enrolled at Belmont to study business.
Having accomplished much since his time at Belmont, Orzini says that the L&L Market and its variety of 22 stores is his favorite achievement.
From its art galleries, gourmet dining, and luxury shopping, L&L is a one-stop-shop for Nashvillians.
