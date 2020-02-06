One year after the murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, his family sits down in an emotional interview for the first time.
Kyle Yorlets was found shot and killed in his living room on February 7, 2019 in the middle of the afternoon.
Later came the news five teenagers, the youngest a 12-year-old girl, were charged in his murder. Police have since testified in court that 16-year-old Decorrius Wright fired the shot that killed Yorlets, after he refused to hand over his car keys.
It’s been a year since his family last saw their son alive, since five teens were arrested for his murder. Even so, when you talk to his family and friends, you can still feel Kyle Yorlets’ light.
“He was the most charismatic person,” his girlfriend, Faith Gipson recalled. “One of a kind. Emitted energy everywhere he went,” his band manager Nick Yacovazzi said.
You don’t have to sit down with Kyle’s parents long to feel their pride
“He came home in kindergarten and told us he wanted to do the talent show in school, and we were like really?” His mother, Deb Yorlets, remembered noticing his passion for music early.”…And while performing, he actually accidentally kicked the microphone stand, and he kind of stopped, then he just when right back into it. He was a natural.”
“There was nobody that worked so hard on something that kept him that broke,” his childhood best friend, Preston Cook, joked. He was among 12 people who showed up to Belmont University, Kyle’s alma mater, for an interview about his legacy. “When he wrote music, it was like watching something carve something out of wood.”
But as brightly as his light still shines in the eyes of Kyle’s loved ones when they talk about his memory, is as quickly as it leaves when we shift to February 7 2019: the day he was murdered.
“I was in the kitchen, and I heard a police chaplain saying that she was from the Metro Nashville Police… and I knew it was bad news,” Deb recalled, becoming emotional.
“The whole time you’re like, there’s no way. It’s a stupid mistake, there’s no way,” Gipson said.
His friends and family said it is hard to believe a year has gone by, when it doesn’t feel any less painful. “Loss of motivation to do almost anything,” Deb said, describing the last year of her life. “If you focus on it, you just fall apart.”
“You’d go past something that,” Larry Yorlets, Kyle’s father, said, as his voice broke, “something that you and Kyle had done together and just end up losing it.”
Now, the Yorlets want to shed Kyle’s light on the bigger picture.
“Everybody in this city needs to understand this can happen to them in their own backyard,” Deb said. Of the teenagers arrested in their son’s murder, the youngest was a 12-year-old girl. On the anniversary of their sons death, they awaited a judge’s decision on whether two of the teens, 16-year-old Decorruis Wright, and 15-year-old Diamond Lewis, would be tried as adults.
“They have no care concern for the law for life or anything at all,” Larry said. “And I think that attitude is based on whenever something happens to them, they get slapped on the wrist and they’re back on the streets.”
News4 looked into the laws for detaining juveniles. It is allowed in a handful of circumstances, including when the crime is violent or involves a weapon, if it is a juvenile’s second felony arrest, if they are on probation, awaiting a hearing, or are an escapee.
“The law favors releasing juveniles, basically, because it’s the right thing to do,” Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway explained. “They’re locked in with other juveniles, who are also making bad decisions and having bad influence. That’s a negative input, negative influence with the youth that are incarcerated.”
It’s why Calloway is pushing for a new juvenile justice center with a 24-hour assessment facility – the maximum amount of time they can hold a juvenile who is not detainable by law.
“We could keep them there do assessment on their risk to the community, on their needs, on their strengths, on their whole family,” she explained. “[It is] one of the most crucial things we can add.”
In recent years, teen crime is trending downward. Between 2018 and 2019, it decreased 15% overall in Nashville. “I think we’re doing a good job, there’s lot more that we can do,” Calloway said.
Some crime is still going up. The number of teens charged with homicide was at a six-year high in 2019.
“I am concerned that the murder rates pretty much are staying steady. If each of us took one child, we could eliminate juvenile delinquency. And that’s what we have to do as a community.”
The Yorlets family’s community is thousands of miles away in Pennsylvania. But they are determined to fight for justice in the one where their son lost his life.
“For me, honestly, there is no justice,” Larry said, “because my son’s still dead.”
“They need to be tried as adults,” Deb said. “If that doesn’t happen, we’re going to be shell-shocked.”
