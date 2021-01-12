OAK GROVE, KY. (WSMV) - On December 23, 2020, Clarksville police called on Kentucky State Police to assist with the investigation of a missing Clarksville man.
Justin Tyler Sawyer was reported missing on December 17, 2020 and is believed to be dead, according to KSP.
It is believed that three individuals, Dawuan Davis, 20, of Clarksville, Gene “Doug” Davis, 36, of Oak Grove, and Marquell Devont’e Sims, 22, of Oak Grove, are responsible for the disappearance and believed death.
On January 5, 2021, detectives obtained an arrest warrant, for Dawuan Davis for the charges of Robbery, 1st Degree, Kidnapping (with Serious Physical Injury), and Assault, 1st Degree.
Davis was located that evening at an apartment complex on Mandarin Drive in Oak Grove, Ky. and placed into the Christian County Detention Center.
An arrest warrant for Gene "Doug" Davis was obtained January 7, 2021 for the charges of Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
He was located at the same apartment complex on Mandarin Drive in Oak Grove, Ky. and placed in the Christian County Detention Center.
On January 7, 2021, an arrest warrant for Marquell Devont'e Sims was also obtained on the charges of Complicity to Robbery, 1st Degree, Complicity to Kidnapping (with Serious Physical Injury), and Complicity to Assault, 1st Degree.
Sims has not been located at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information about the investigation or the whereabouts of Marquell Sims, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
