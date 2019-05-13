CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A former Army major and pilot is now behind bars indicted for a triple homicide that happened in 2015.
Christian “Kit” Martin faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement with these murders, indicted by a grand jury on Friday. According to the state Attorney General, family members are feeling an overflow of emotion including relief and gratitude towards everyone who helped make the indictment happen.
A former army major and pilot behind bars in Christian County.I’ll have the details on the tripple homidcide “Kit” Martin is accused of doing.Plus, what one of the victim’s families is saying about the latest break in the case. pic.twitter.com/IrRZaoujUO— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) May 13, 2019
One of those family members, Matt Phillips. His parents, Calvin and Pamela Phillips were murdered back in November 2015 and Martin is accused of doing it all.
Martin was the subject of a court martial for not only physical and sexual abuse, but for also mishandling classified materials. Calvin Phillips was listed as a potential witness for the prosecution and defense in the case against Martin.
According to officials, Phillips was shot to death inside his Pembroke, Kentucky home. They also found the bodies of his wife Pamela and their neighbor Edward Dansereau a few miles from the home, burned inside Pamela’s car.
Matt Phillips told CNN on Sunday that he finally feels some justice is coming.
“It’s been three and a half years. We’ve been terrified, our community has been terrified. My parents were brutally murdered and I think a lot of relief has come. We’re just one step in the next journey, in the next phase,” said Phillips.
The News4 I-TEAM spoke with Martin in 2016 about his alleged involvement with these murders. Watch the full interview below:
Martin was indicted on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted burglary in the first degree, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.
