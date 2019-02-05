SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A Kentucky man is lucky to have won $4 million through the Tennessee Lottery, but he's even luckier he didn't throw his ticket away.
Sean Winn of Greenville, KY, said he's relieved he double-checked the numbers on his Gigantic Jumbo Bucks ticket. When he did, he realized it was worth millions of dollars.
"I scratched it and thought it wasn’t a winner, so I threw it in the back of my truck," Winn said. "Then I tried to enter it into 'Play It Again!' and found out it was a winner."
As part of the "Play It Again!" program, players can enter non-winning instant tickets into drawings for cash prizes. Winn's ticket was not accepted, which is when he realized he was about to be rich.
Winn works at a Kentucky state park and visits Tennessee often. He bought his lucky ticket at Riley’s Market on Highway 431 North in Springfield, TN.
Winn says he's still in shock and is figuring out what to do with his winnings.
