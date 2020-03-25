RUSSELLVILLE, KY (WSMV) – Two twin sisters taken by their non-custodial mother have been found safe and their mom has been taken into custody, Kentucky State Police said.
An Amber Alert was issued after Neely Blanchard, 33, left her mother's home in Bowling Green, KY, with her two 7-year-old daughters. The mother is the girls' legal guardians.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 33-year-old Neely Blanchard (aka Neely Blanchard-Petrie or Neely Petrie) of Bowman Lane in Bowling Green, KY, left her mother Susan Blanchard’s home with her two 7-year-old daughters. Susan is the girls’ legal guardian.
Susan Blanchard had obtained sole guardianship of the girls previously through a Logan County Court Order that described Neely Blanchard as “extremely unstable”. Neely Blanchard is also a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen who reportedly has a handgun in her possession.
