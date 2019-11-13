William Casto

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped a prison in Webster County an hour and a half northeast of Paducah.

According to NBC affiliate WPSD, investigators are searching for 29-year-old William Casto of Corydon, KY. He reportedly jumped a fence on Monday afternoon at the Webster County Detention Center and was being held in restrictive custody on theft charges.

Casto was last seen wearing blue jeans with khaki pants and an orange jail-issued t-shirt.

If you have any information regarding Casto and his whereabouts, you're asked to call KSP at 270-676-3313.

