Allen County murder - 5/7/19

Authorities are investigating a murder at a home on Stinson Lane in Allen County, KY. (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Allen County near the Tennessee State Line.

KSP Troopers were dispatched to 151 Stinson Lane just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist with a death investigation. Allen County deputies had found a male in the yard near the driveway of the residence.

Authorities found Justin A. Wix, 47, outside his home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or leads concerning the death of Wix, contact KSP Detective Jonathan Johnson at 270-782-2010.

