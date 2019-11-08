CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a deadly crash at the intersection of Bypass Road and South Road near Cadiz.
According to Kentucky State Police, 20-year-old Emily Lyons was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle and was driving north on South Road when she failed to yield to 56-year-old Jon McGraw of Cadiz traveling west on Bypass Road in a 2008 GMC Acadia.
McGraw was reportedly unable to avoid the collision and struck Lyons in the passenger side. Lyons, McGraw, and a passenger in Lyons' vehicle, 32-year-old Matthew Cook, were transported to Trigg County Hospital where Lyons and Cook both died.
The crash remains under investigation. Autopsies for Lyons and Cook are scheduled for Friday.
