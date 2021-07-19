CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The trial for Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, will begin in February.

Attorneys met with Judge D. David Wolfe for a status hearing on Monday to set the date. The jury selection will begin on Feb. 1 with the trial to begin afterward.

Krystal Daniels is charged with one count of aggravated child neglect in connection with the death of Joe Clyde Daniels.

A motions hearing will be held in September. Krystal Daniels' attorney said it was possible he may request a bond hearing separately.

Legal analysts have explained to News4 that Krystal has a better case than Joe Clyde's father Joseph, who was found guilty of second-degree murder and four other charges last month.

Joseph Daniels found guilty of second degree murder, four other charges Joseph Daniels has been found guilty of Second Degree Murder along with four other charges in the case of Joe Clyde Daniels on Saturday morning.

Police say Krystal Daniels admitted she was at their home on April 4, 2018, when Joseph killed Joe Clyde.

Krystal's oldest son said his mother saw Joe Clyde's body being carried outside.

Investigators say Krystal did not report the abuse or her son's murder to police.