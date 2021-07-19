CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of Joe Clyde Daniels is set to appear in court Monday for a status hearing.

Krystal Daniels is charged with one count of aggravated child neglect in the death of her 5-year-old son.

Legal analysts have explained to News4 that Krystal has a better case than Joe Clyde's father Joseph, who was found guilty of second-degree murder and four other charges last month.

Police say Krystal Daniels admitted she was at their home on April 4 when Joseph killed Joe Clyde.

Krystal's oldest son said his mother saw Joe Clyde's body being carried outside.

Investigators say Krystal did not report the abuse or her son's murder to police.

Krystal's status hearing is scheduled for Monday morning at 9 a.m..

