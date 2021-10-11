NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kroger is looking to hire more than 1,000 new associates at their hiring event this Wednesday afternoon.
The grocer is looking to fill positions in their pharmacies, such as pharmacists and pharmacy techs. Kroger is also looking to fill more positions in their stores in many of their departments.
"Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations," Shantavia Webb, Human Resource Manager for the Kroger Nashville division, said in a statement.
Kroger offers numerous benefits and resources to aid and develop its associates. These perks include comprehensive and competitive compensation packages, a stellar health and wellness program, and discounts on various Kroger products.
"As one of the leading retailers and employers in the area, we're committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules," said Webb in a statement. "We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers' needs."
The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include virtual and in-person interviews. To register for the hiring event, click here. jobs.kroger.com
