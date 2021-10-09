COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report from investigators shows that the Collierville Kroger shooter used three guns he purchased legally over the past year-and-a-half.

Police said Uk Thang used two pistols and a rifle in the shooting. All purchased from licensed gun dealers.

One person was killed, and 14 others were hurt last month before police said Thang killed himself.

According to the Associated Press, Thang was the franchise owner of a sushi counter inside the Kroger store in Collierville. He was called to the manager's office the morning of the shooting after a disagreement with an employee. That's when he was asked to leave the store.

The victims of the shooting included ten employees and five customers. Olivia King, a widowed mother of three adult sons, was shopping in the store that day. She died from her injuries.