NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Candy is flying off the shelves at all grocery stores as we're only three days away from the spookiest day of the year.

Kroger has shared its top 5 best-selling Halloween candy items in their Middle Tennessee area stores and it may shock you.

Comparing last and this year's results, the best candy was listed as Reese's Cups, Candy Corn, Kit-Kat, Butterfinger, and Snickers.

While Trick-or-Treating might look a little different this year, the National Retail Federation has estimated that shoppers will spend $2.4 billion on Halloween Candy nation-wide.