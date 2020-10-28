Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are America's favorite Halloween candy, new poll finds

A new Monmouth University poll surveyed the top eight selling candies for Halloween and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups came out on top.

 Wendy van Overstreet/Shutterstock

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Candy is flying off the shelves at all grocery stores as we're only three days away from the spookiest day of the year. 

Kroger has shared its top 5 best-selling Halloween candy items in their Middle Tennessee area stores and it may shock you. 

Comparing last and this year's results, the best candy was listed as Reese's Cups, Candy Corn, Kit-Kat, Butterfinger, and Snickers. 

Do you agree with Kroger's top-5? Vote below!

You voted:

While Trick-or-Treating might look a little different this year, the National Retail Federation has estimated that shoppers will spend $2.4 billion on Halloween Candy nation-wide.  

