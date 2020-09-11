MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - September is Hunger Action Month. WSMV had partnered with Kroger and Second Harvest to increase food donations.
Second Harvest reports that one in five people are food insecure in our region. For children, that statistic is one in four. COVID-19 has also increased the need.
Second Harvest explained the need in Middle Tennessee.
- 1 in 5 people are food insecure
- 1 in 4 children are food insecure
- COVID-19 has almost doubled the need for food
You can donate by dropping food at a bin located in Kroger stores across the region. You can also donate money on the Second Harvest website by clicking here.
