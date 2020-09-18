Kroger and Second Harvest have teamed up to collect food for National Hunger Month and the need for donations has increased, due to unemployment and COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Harvest reports that one in five people are food insecure in our region. For children, that statistic is one in four. COVID-19 has also increased the need.

Kroger, Second Harvest teaming up for donations September is Hunger Action Month and Kroger has partnered with Second Harvest to increase food donations.

Second Harvest is pushing Tennessee lawmakers to step up and help families, who are suffering from hunger. To take the pledge, click here.

Second Harvest explained the need in Middle Tennessee.

1 in 5 people are food insecure

1 in 4 children are food insecure

COVID-19 has almost doubled the need for food

You can donate by dropping food at a bin located in Kroger stores across the region. You can also donate money on the Second Harvest website by clicking here.