NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed this weekend during what police say was a drug deal.
It happened overnight in the parking lot of a Kroger store in Antioch. Kroger was quick to point out that the shooting happened when the store was closed and that no customers were in any danger.
A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain says Kroger has enhanced parking lot security cameras and off-duty metro police officers at their stores from open to close.
News4 visited the Kroger store in Germantown. We spoke with customers who say they take their own personal security seriously when shopping, from getting in and out of the car to the time they enter the store.
"Before I get out I look both ways, and the back, I have four kids, and I make sure all my doors are locked when I get out, then, I get my kids out," said one shopper.
Kroger sent News4 this statement:
We take the safety of our customers and associates very seriously, we utilize uniformed security and/or off-duty police officers at most of our stores. The number of security cameras both inside and outside have recently been increased. We are continually reviewing security as needed.
