NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Grocery stores across Middle Tennessee are closing early on Monday due to the winter weather.
All Kroger stores in the Middle TN/Southern Kentucky area will close at 6 p.m., a spokesperson told News 4. The stores will not reopen until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to their website, Publix is also closing its stores at 5 p.m. and reopening at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
