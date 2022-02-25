NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Kroger Co. announced Friday that they would be hiring 250 eCommerce associates for their Nashville stores.
On March 5th, Kroger applicants will have the opportunity to visit their neighborhood store for on-the-spot interviews. This will go on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.
Kroger said they are looking to fill salaried management full and part-time eCommerce positions to help ensure the department meets/exceeds customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness, and cleanliness.
“Our customers choose to shop with us because they value the product quality, freshness, convenience, and digital offerings that we provide. Our eCommerce business experienced significant growth during the pandemic and continues to accelerate and expand, becoming a business within a business. Customers love the convenience of online shopping, and we are looking to hire additional e-Commerce associates to optimize our digital grocery offering,” said Craig Sanders, eCommerce manager for the Kroger Nashville division.
Kroger officials encourage applicants to apply online before their interviews.
For more information, click here.
