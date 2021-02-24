NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Kroger health announced today that is has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan.
115 pharmacies around Tennessee will begin administering doses in accordance with the state and local health departments rollout plan.
“We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Jeremy Crain, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Nashville division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new scheduling took and COVID Help Line, Kroger is doing everything it can to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine as it becomes available. The company recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”
Kroger will also be following the phased in approach for administration of the vaccine. Currently, the phase is now 1B, focusing on priority populations.
Individuals requesting appointment must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.
Appointments can be made by visiting the Kroger website here or by calling 866-211-5320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.