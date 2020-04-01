CINCINNATI, OH (WSMV) - Kroger announced on Tuesday is will provide all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates with a Hero Bonus for work from March 29 through April 18, according to a company news release.
The Kroer Family of Companies will provide those employees with a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18. The premium will be disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.
The announcement followed and is in addition to Kroger's previous commitment shared on March 21 to provide a one-time bonus to frontline associates, which pays out on April 3.
"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," said Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen in a news release. "The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies."
