NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kroger has partnered with Second Harvest to increase food donations during Hunger Action Month.
Second Harvest Food Bank is trying to let everyone know how much need Middle Tennessee has for non-perishable food items.
In Middle Tennessee, 1 in 5 people are food insecure and 1 in 4 children are food insecure. The COVID-19 pandemic has almost doubled the need for food.
You can donate food at all the Kroger locations around Middle Tennessee. If the bin is full, that doesn't mean you shouldn't donate.
