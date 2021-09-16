NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Kroger announced they have launched a new service powered by Instacart that will deliver groceries in a time of 30 minutes or less.
The new service, Kroger Delivery Now, gives shoppers the option to choose among 25,000 items online for meals, snacks, ingredients, and even medications.
“Kroger Delivery Now is a game-changer for the e-commerce industry,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “The new service uniquely offers access to unmatched selection and value and delivers from early in the morning to late at night.”
The Kroger Family of Stores and Instacart first partnered in 2017 to offer shoppers two-hour grocery delivery. The companies expanded their partnership in 2019 to include alcohol delivery, and today, Instacart powers alcohol delivery from nearly 1,500 Kroger Family of Stores across 15 states.
