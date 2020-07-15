(WSMV) - Kroger is the latest retail store to follow suit and issue a mask mandate for its customers.
Beginning Wednesday, July 22, all customers will be required to wear masks/face coverings.
Both Kroger and Walmart announced the new policies Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country. Other retailers enforcing mask mandates include Best Buy, Apple and Costco, according to a report from CNBC.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing masks/face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially when social distancing is not possible. Masks can also limit the spread by people who are asymptomatic, yet can spread the virus to other people.
Kroger issued the following statement about enforcing a mask mandate:
With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country—as America’s grocer—we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Kroger’s most urgent priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores, ecommerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.
As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe. According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country.
We respect and acknowledge that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask (small children are exempt). We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our ecommerce services like pickup or delivery. To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery pickup service remains free (generally a $4.95 fee).
We thank our associates and customers for partnering with us to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
