NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With summer right around the corner, Kroger is looking to hire about 700 people across their Nashville division at a hiring event Thursday.
Today, the grocery chain is holding the hiring event at all their Nashville locations from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The Nashville division spans Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and Northern Alabama, though the grocery chain says 400 of those positions — which range from jobs in their front-of-store to the pharmacy — will be filled right here in Middle Tennessee.
Both full-time and part-time positions are available with varying starting rates.
Kroger also offers a tuition reimbursement program that offers up to $21,000 for both part and full-time employees.
Kroger says the hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
In addition to their search for more employees, Kroger is also working to get more people vaccinated.
Their "Community Immunity" giveaway is going on until July 10th where anyone who gets at least one vaccine at a Kroger pharmacy can be eligible to win a $1 million prize. Kroger is awarding 5 of these $1 million prizes across the country and 50 prizes of groceries for a year.
Kroger Spokesperson Melissa Eads said, "We are trying to help the Biden administration get to that 70% of Americans being vaccinated by July 4th and so this is one way we can help encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated."
Right now, the company is also giving $100 to each employee who becomes fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
